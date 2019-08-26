Funeral services for Joanne Driggs Raichart, 66, of Washingtonville, N.Y., who died Saturday in California, will be held at 11 a. m. Tuesday, Sept.3, at the Driggs LDS Church.
Friends may call at 10 a.m. prior to the service.
