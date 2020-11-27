Joan Lucille Wood was born November 5, 1952 in Driggs, Idaho to Golden Ray Wood and Elma Little Wood. She attended Driggs Elementary and Teton High School and graduated in 1971. She attended one year at Ricks College in 1972. The picture above is her student ID showing a happy girl with a wide smile that reflected her personality and vitality for life. That would soon change. Shortly after her first year of college she was diagnosed with multiple health conditions that robbed her of most of her quality of life. For the next 50 years she had to be cared for by first, her mother, Elma Wood, and then by several assisted living facilities until her death, November 23, 2020. Cause of death was heart failure. She was 68.
Many good and caring people at the assisted living facilities where she resided showed her only kindness. Many dedicated doctors, therapists, counselors, and social workers provided professional and compassionate care and helped to ease her through many health issues. During the past several months with the pandemic, her facility was on a complete lock-down so she was unable to leave or have visitors or even her regular social workers. Her only connection outside the walls of the home was her brother, Kent Wood who brought her a few treats and provisions for her beloved cat, Sassy. They could only say hello at the door.
Joan wrote poetry, which she was rather accomplished at, writing about her childhood home and surrounding hills and mountains of Teton Valley. She wrote pages and pages, even filling up several notebooks.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and an older brother Ray Wood. She is survived by Kent (Betty) Wood, Sister in Law, Leora Wood
Funeral services will be a private family gathering at the Bates Cemetery at a later date.