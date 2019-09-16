Jim Pitcher, born March 8, 1946 passed away on July 21, 2019. The Celebration of Life open house will be held at St Francis Episcopal Church, 20 Alta School Road, Alta Wyoming on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. Please come and share the love with us. This is a change of location due to weather.
