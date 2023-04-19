Jerry Wayne Kaufman August 12, 1946 - April 17, 2023 Jerry Wayne Kaufman was born in Driggs, Idaho on August 12, 1946, and passed away in Victor,
Idaho on April 17, 2023, at the age of 76.
Jerry was the son of Arnold & Irene Kaufman and was the youngest of 9 children. He was raised
in Alta, Wyoming by his wonderful mother, brothers, and sisters after his father passed away
unexpectedly when he was an infant.
He spent his youth logging with his older brothers and helping his family on the farm. He was a
hard worker who passed along a work hard, play hard attitude to his family. He met Kathy
Johnson in high school on a blind date and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on April
1st, 56 years ago. He loved his wife, whom he called Angel deeply and they raised 5 children,
Landon, Kathryn, Jann, Holly and Jared, in Victor, Idaho while he supported his family as a
contractor and owned and ran Kaufman's OK Tire.
Jerry shared a deep love for the mountains with his family and anyone who would take the time
to go with him. He spent many days and nights "back south" on his mules or snowmachine and
clearing endless miles of trails. He served valiantly in the National Guard and in the Vietnam War. He
continually showed his pride in his country by always flying the American flag in his front yard.
Family was always the most important to Jerry and he was very proud of the legacy he created.
Time with his wife, children, 12 grandchildren, and 3 great-granddaughters was always a
priority. You saw Uncle Jake, Jerry, Dad, and Grandpa Donkey present at most every family
event, basketball and football games, concerts, swim meets, track meets, and wrestling matches.
He was a man of few words but made a great impact on countless people who loved him
unconditionally.
Visitation with family will be on Friday, April 21st from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Victor LDS church
and again from 9:30-10:45 on Saturday, April 22nd. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m.
followed by a graveside at the Alta, Wyoming cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandtetonfuneralhomedriggs.com
