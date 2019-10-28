Jerelyn Hill, 79, of Tetonia passed away on October 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Tetonia LDS Church.
The visitation will be Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. and again Wednesday morning from 10-1045 also at the Tetonia LDS Church.Condolences can be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.
