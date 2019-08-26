Jeffrey Lee Palmer, 38 of Victor, Idaho died Thursday August 22, 2019.
He was born in Provo, Utah June 21, 1981 to Richard and Lynne Marie Coburn Palmer. He is survived by his wife Anna Giemza Palmer and his daughter Charlie of Victor, Idaho. Also surviving are his parents, his brother R. Aaron Palmer of Seattle, Washington, and his sister Melissa of Jackson, Wyoming as well as his grandmother Arla Shipley of Cardston, Canada and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from Mexico to Canada.
He attended schools in Jackson, Wyoming before attending University of North Dakota in 1999 to pursue his passion for flying.
He earned an airline transport pilot license for multi engine and commercial license for single engine land and sea. He also was a certified flight instructor for instrument and multi engine. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Aviation Management and decided to work for the University of North Dakota in their flight training program. Some of his most memorable experiences were float plane instruction and flying students around the country in the King Air for their final check ride. He influenced the careers of flight professionals now working throughout the world.
A bout with cancer changed his career goal so he completed additional college classes and became a Certified Public Accountant. He and Anna moved to Victor in 2014 where he took a position working in the same office he roamed growing up in Jackson. He always said the Tax Code was written like the Air Regulations and enjoyed reading both.
Jeffrey met the love of his life Anna Giemza at the UND cafeteria and he was able to look past Anna’s hairnet and asked her out on their first date. After a four-year courtship they were married in Jackson, Wyoming before resuming their studies and careers in North Dakota. They welcomed baby girl Charlie April, 2019 into their family full of animals; dogs, horses, mules, cats and a hamster. He was a wonderful dad and was often overheard talking to Charlie and making her laugh.
To Jeffrey everyone was a future friend and the people on both sides of the Tetons welcomed them home.
Viewing will be Thursday August 29, 2019 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Friday August 30 from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Services will be held Friday August 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Victor, Idaho
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.