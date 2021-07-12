Jean E. Davison was reunited with her best friend and husband on July 2nd, 2021 at the age of 84.
Jean was gracefully placed on this earth on November 7, 1936, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, welcomed by loving parents Phil and Pauline Baux. Later, she welcomed three sisters Carolyn, Mary, and Cindy. Beautiful Jean attended and graduated from Jackson Hole High School. Just a few short years later, she met Jim Davison, her knight in shining armor who became her one and only. They built their life together adding two handsome boys to the family, Bret and Scott. Jean was a stay-at-home mom while the boys were in school so she could attend school and sport activities. Once the boys were grown, Jean obtained a job as a Nutrition Specialist at St. John’s Hospital.
“Jean was a lady of class and a mother that helped both her boys achieve things they never thought possible. She was funny and kind and always ready with a good story.”
Jean loved to sew, knit and crochet. She was always coming up with new projects to make for her family.
One of Jean’s great accomplishments entailed training in Austria with the Olympic ski team as an alternate.
Shortly after Jim’s passing, Jean moved from Driggs, Idaho to Joliet, Montana for a few years. Then moved to Carrollton, Georgia to be closer to son, Bret where she lived for the remainder of her journey.
Jean was a mother of two, grandmother of five: Nik, Crystal, Austin, Tess, and Cooper and one great grandson, Landyn. She also was blessed with three step grandchildren, Joshua, Kyle and Melissa, and five step great grandchildren, Dean, Sam, Robert IV, Ethan and Liberty.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband of many years and her parents.
As Jean has previously requested, no services will be provided. Jim’s and her ashes will be combined and spread accordingly.