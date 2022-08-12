Janel May Drake Smith, 87, of Rexburg, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living. She was born in Nampa, ID on April 19th, 1935, to Harriet May Kelly and Edgar LeRoy Drake. The only daughter of five children, she was cherished by her parents and brothers.
Janel grew up in Nampa ID with annual summer education/vacations at the family cabin in Warm Lake Idaho where she developed her love of the mountains and nature. Janel attended BYU, studying music for 3 years before deciding to pursue Dietetics. She graduated as a certified Dietician, a profession she maintained until her retirement. In later life, she completed her Master's degree at BYU, graduating on her 50th birthday. For her degree, she completed research on the Nutritional Status of Palestinian Arab Children in the State of Israel.
Janel married her first husband, Ron Madsen in 1957while at BYU. They moved to California shortly thereafter, where they were blessed with four children: Terry Madsen of Bountiful UT, Michelle Getz and Shawna Madsen of Houston TX, and Brian Madsen of NY, NY. She later moved to New Jersey for a short time and then to Houston in 1968. In addition to her four children, she has13 beautiful grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Janel worked as a Dietician for a time in Houston, before moving to Rexburg, ID in 1980where she taught Foods and Nutrition at Ricks College from 1980 to 2000. She served as Department Chair for several years.
Janel and Norm Smith met at a church dance in 1983. They had a whirlwind romance and were married in 1984 in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple. Janel and Norm had a very happy marriage and shared many adventures and world travels including Russia and French Polynesia.
They served four missions for the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including twice at Martins Cove in WY where they educated visitors about the pioneers. They also served in South Chicago where they supported the local congregation and guided young missionaries. In later years, they served a humanitarian mission in Rexburg, counseling and supporting members in crisis.
Janel served many callings throughout her life including Choir Director, Primary teacher, and Relief Society President. Her love of music led her to be called to direct the music in Sacrament meeting in nearly every ward she attended.
Janel enthusiastically celebrated the holidays, preparing elaborate dinners, baking cookies, and decorating the house, making it a memorable and magical time of the year for all. Her love of family, adventure, and fun will be greatly missed by her husband Norm, her family, and all who knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 15th at the Rexburg 15th Ward Chapel, 166 South 1st East, Rexburg, Idaho. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and then again Monday from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will in the Victor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Four Paws, 119 South 4th West Rexburg.