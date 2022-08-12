JanelSmith.jpg

Janel May Drake Smith, 87, of Rexburg, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Homestead Assisted Living. She was born in Nampa, ID on April 19th, 1935, to Harriet May Kelly and Edgar LeRoy Drake. The only daughter of five children, she was cherished by her parents and brothers.

Janel grew up in Nampa ID with annual summer education/vacations at the family cabin in Warm Lake Idaho where she developed her love of the mountains and nature. Janel attended BYU, studying music for 3 years before deciding to pursue Dietetics. She graduated as a certified Dietician, a profession she maintained until her retirement. In later life, she completed her Master's degree at BYU, graduating on her 50th birthday. For her degree, she completed research on the Nutritional Status of Palestinian Arab Children in the State of Israel.