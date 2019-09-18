Jan Edeen Bohi died peacefully on September 13, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is preceded in death by her mother, Etha Bohi, her father, Edwin W. Bohi and her brother, Charles M. Christensen. She is survived by her brothers James L. Christensen, Barrie D. Christensen, and her sisters, Morrissa Rich and Vetta K. Osborne plus many nieces and nephews.
Jan was born July 21, 1942, grew up in Alta, Wyoming, attended Teton High School, then went on to Ricks College and Brigham Young University. She then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Central States Mission. Later she worked for the LDS Church, and the University of Utah Medical Center among others. After retiring, she continued to work as a volunteer at the LDS Hospital.
Jan enjoyed painting, various forms of needlework, was a fan of puzzles and was an avid reader.
Jan was a great daughter and an amazing sister. We will miss her.
As a family, we would like to thank OneCare Hospice for being so caring to Jan.
There will be a graveside service for Jan at the Alta, Wyoming cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.