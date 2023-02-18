James "Jim" Lee Christensen

James "Jim" Lee Christensen May 10, 1933 - February 12, 2023 James Lee Christensen passed away happily shoveling snow on the roof of his Alta Wyoming home at the age of 89 on February 12, 2023. He was born in Alta, Wyoming in a log cabin along the Teton Creek on May 10, 1933 to Etha Bleak and Wells Morris Christensen and was the second oldest of 6 children, 3 boys and 3 girls.

Jim's father Morris passed away when Jim was 5-years-old and Jim attended the Alta School where he was taught 1st and 2nd grade by his mother Etha. He lived with various families in Teton Valley while his mother returned to Provo, Utah to finish her college degree. Jim graduated from Teton High School in 1951, was drafted into the Army in 1952, and served in Germany during the Korean War. While in the Army, Jim drove a service truck and was on the ski patrol. He was released from his military service 90 days early to return home to help on the family farm. Jim was then called to serve a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Central States Mission.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.