James Burkhardt Halferty died on Wed., Mar. 28, 2018, in Driggs, Idaho, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He was 87 years old.
James was born October 9, 1930, in Lancaster, Wisconsin, to Leona Florence Burkhardt Halferty and Clay Evans Halferty. He is survived by his son, Matthew Halferty (Fiorella); daughter Susan Pence (Jay), and their sons, Thomas and Ryan; daughter Laura Halferty and her son Sameer Krishnan; and a brother, Robert Halferty.
James graduated from Lancaster High School in 1948. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics and a juris doctorate from the University of Wisconsin. After completing law school, James began his career in Chippewa Falls and shortly after, returned to Lancaster where he opened his own office and practiced for more than 50 years. After a brief courtship, he married Jo Anne Bullock of La Crosse on Sept. 19, 1964, and remained happily married for 45 years.
James’ law practice varied. He ran his own law office, served as Grant County district attorney and taught classes in criminal justice and procedure at the University of Wisconsin—Platteville. James found the practice of law both satisfying and challenging and often spoke about the importance of using his skills to help others.
He had a wide variety of interests, including California wines, art fairs, collecting guns, hunting, growing native tall grass prairie plants, Civil War history, reading, running and all things German. James loved his deep family heritage and history in Grant County as well as Labrador retrievers of which he owned five over the course of his lifetime. He was passionate about wine, cheese, and everything Wisconsin, especially the University.
A memorial service is scheduled for Apr. 28 at 2 pm at the Lancaster Congregational Church with Rev. Mark Dieter officiating. Family and friends may call on Fri., Apr. 27, from 6 pm until 8 pm and on Saturday from 1 pm until the time of service.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Teton Peaks Assisted Living and to Encompass Home Health and Hospice for their care and assistance over the past several weeks.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Lancaster Congregational Church or the Alzheimer’s Association for research.
