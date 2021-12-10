Long time Teton Valley resident Inez Fay May Moulton passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, due to complications resulting from age. She was one week shy of her 93rd birthday.
Inez was born December 15, 1928, and raised on Mormon Row (also known as Grovont) in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, to parents Fay and Clifton May who were descendants of homesteaders who came to the area in the late1880s along with other members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Inez was the third of nine children - six boys and three girls -- and grew up during the Great Depression and World War II. She often herded sheep on Blacktail Butte as a little girl.
After attending school in Grovont and Kelly, Wyoming, and high school in Rexburg, Idaho, and Jackson, Wyoming, she married fellow Mormon Row native Boyd Moulton on July 28, 1945. They eloped to Blackfoot, Idaho, much to the chagrin of their parents, and were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS temple.
Inez and Boyd moved to Teton Valley in the spring of 1946 to run a ranch in Chapin and Inez lived in that same house the rest of her life. Just like her parents, Inez and Boyd had nine children - six boys and three girls - and when her first daughter was born after five boys in a row, the entire valley cheered. Inez was dedicated to supporting her children and husband in the many activities they engaged in while growing up, and Boyd and Inez had a loving, supportive relationship and were married for more than 62 years.
Faithful in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Inez served in many capacities throughout her life including leading the women's organization several times, teaching youth, children and adults, supporting her husband as bishop and in missionary callings, singing in choirs and groups, fundraising and much more.
An accomplished seamstress, Inez sewed clothes for her children and friends including numerous prom and wedding dresses, as well as quilts and professional items like tents, backpacks and other outdoor gear. She was a great cook who was famous for her homemade bread and spudnuts, and she also loved spending time with her siblings and friends, making efforts to stay close with them.
In addition to her nine children, Inez has 43 grandchildren, 115 great grandchildren and 5 great, great grandchildren -- a posterity to be proud of. She is preceded in death by her brothers Glenn, Jack and Bruce, her sister Marjorie, her husband Boyd and grandson Rhett. She is survived by her children Bill (Cheryl) Moulton, Vance (Charlotte) Moulton, Roy (Kayleen) Moulton, Owen (Barbara) Moulton, Todd (Jill) Moulton, Melanie (James) Rammell, Renee (Art) Rammell, Webb (Laury) Moulton, and Jenny (Benjamin) Titus; as well as her remaining grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, at the Victor LDS Chapel with Bishop Ben Kearsley officiating. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the church. Interment will be in the Victor Cemetery.