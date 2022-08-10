...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BONNEVILLE, CLARK, FREMONT, JEFFERSON,
MADISON, AND TETON COUNTIES...
* WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because of degraded air quality.
Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups.
* WHERE...Bonneville, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and
Teton Counties.
* WHEN...Continuing through 10 AM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health
effects. The general public is not likely to be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the
elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those
individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or
smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor
activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air
quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals
limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208)528-2650.
Our father, Hysler Cody Runyan, passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his three children on August 2, 2022 at 1:30am. We always thought our dad was invincible and his life stories would easily put the Yellowstone series to shame. Yet, it turned out he was not invincible without our mother by his side and a broken heart was his one weakness. The only thing that can relieve any of the loss we are feeling is knowing our mother and father are reunited. We couldn’t imagine them apart. We are still processing/grieving and will announce any memorial service details at a later date. Until then- we know they are together in peace and love and miss them every second of each day.
Xoxo- Joshua, Katrina and Christopher Hysler Cody Runyan