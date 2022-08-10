Photo_1.jpg

Hysler Cody Runyan

“I Lived, I Died.” - HCR (9/16/1954 - 8/2/2022)

Our father, Hysler Cody Runyan, passed away in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his three children on August 2, 2022 at 1:30am. We always thought our dad was invincible and his life stories would easily put the Yellowstone series to shame. Yet, it turned out he was not invincible without our mother by his side and a broken heart was his one weakness. The only thing that can relieve any of the loss we are feeling is knowing our mother and father are reunited. We couldn’t imagine them apart. We are still processing/grieving and will announce any memorial service details at a later date. Until then- we know they are together in peace and love and miss them every second of each day.