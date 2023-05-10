Hunter Blattmann February 18, 1998 - May 9, 2023 Liam Hunter Josef Blattmann, 25, of Victor, Idaho, passed away on May 9th, 2023, due to a pulmonary embolism. He was born February 18, 1998 in Squamish, British Columbia to Jamie and Urs Blattmann and raised in Birmingham, Alabama.
Hunter was a loving and supportive son, brother, friend, and boyfriend. He is survived by his father, Urs; mother, Jamie; younger twin brothers, Pirmin and Noah; girlfriend, Callie; and devoted cat, Sturgill.
Upon graduation from Mountain Brook High School, Hunter attended college at Mississippi State University where he studied Social Studies and Education and was a faithful member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. He met many of his life-long friends there and was loyal to his brotherhood.
After two years in Mississippi, Hunter decided to follow his dream of becoming a fly fishing guide and moved out West to his paradise of Victor, Idaho, to pursue this. He completed WorldCast Anglers Western Rivers guide school in June of 2018, began to work in WorldCast Anglers' fly shop in 2019, and then became a full time fly fishing guide for the 2022 season. Hunter succeeded greatly his first year guiding and earned high remarks from his superiors, coworkers, and clients alike. While in Idaho, he also met the love of his life, his faithful girlfriend, Callie.
Hunter's passion for the outdoors began at a very young age when he learned to hunt and fish with his father in the swamps of south Alabama. His dad taught him to fly fish for Bass, Stripers, Panfish, and Gar. Hunter is also a man of many other passions and talents, including assembling and painting model figurines and wildlife and landscape photography. Hunter had an exquisite eye for detail and could spot wildlife from miles away. He had a sense of humor that could make anyone laugh, and would be the first in line to help anyone in need. He was a man of integrity, justice, loyalty, wit, patience, and intelligence who was respected and loved by all who knew him.
Hunter was a truly outstanding man who loved his friends, family, girlfriend, and cat deeply. He was happiest on the river, in nature, surrounded by Idaho and Wyoming wildlife he could tell you a long list of facts about.
No formal memorial service will be held at this time. Donations in his honor can be made to Friends of the Teton River, www.tetonwater.org
