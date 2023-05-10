Hunter Blattmann

Hunter Blattmann February 18, 1998 - May 9, 2023 Liam Hunter Josef Blattmann, 25, of Victor, Idaho, passed away on May 9th, 2023, due to a pulmonary embolism. He was born February 18, 1998 in Squamish, British Columbia to Jamie and Urs Blattmann and raised in Birmingham, Alabama.

Hunter was a loving and supportive son, brother, friend, and boyfriend. He is survived by his father, Urs; mother, Jamie; younger twin brothers, Pirmin and Noah; girlfriend, Callie; and devoted cat, Sturgill.

