Henry Jones passed away on April 12, 2022, while battling cancer. He was a twenty-year resident of Teton Valley, and lived over the pass in Jackson for five years before that. He moved to this part of the world from Tennessee with his cousin Rob Scott for a ski season, and maybe a summer, in January 1998. He didn’t even know how to ski at the time. But he was adventurous and grew to love all that Idaho and Wyoming had to offer, from skiing, to mountain biking, to dirt bikes, fishing, hunting, hiking, rafting, and kayaking. So, a few months in Jackson turned into twenty-five years in Jackson and Victor.
Henry was a hard worker. He started with the Jackson State Bank as a teller moving to United Bancorporation of Wyoming where he worked his way up to Vice President and Controller. He then worked for Wells Fargo, Zion’s Bank, and Bank of Jackson Hole. He grew up loading trucks and occasionally working on a farm, and never lost his appreciation of an honest day’s labor. Outside of banking, you might have found him building a deck or working an excavator to help a friend.
Henry married Hayden Carr and settled in Victor where she started Festive Living. Although they eventually divorced, their two children were the greatest joy in his life. He loved them with all he had. Together they spent time riding motorcycles and bikes, camping, and skiing. Henry enjoyed watching them play hockey and soccer. For the past year, he dated Monica McNamee of Jackson. Even through his illness, he lit up whenever she entered the room.
Henry Jones was the best friend a person could have – always quick with a smile and a hand for everyone he knew. We will miss him immensely.
He is survived by his sons Woods Jones and Gray Jones, his parents Martha Jones and Chipper Jones, his brother Brooks Jones and wife Leigh Jones and their three children, sister Kadi Jones and her husband Eric Jackson, girlfriend Monica McNamee, and many aunts, uncles and cousins, including Rob Scott, Drew Scott and Campbell Scott. He was the godfather to Eliza Krugh of Wilson, WY.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Henry’s name to the Teton Valley Foundation (https://tetonvalleyfoundation.org/donate/) where Henry served as treasurer or plant a tree in his memory in Jackson or Teton Valley. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
A family graveside service will be held Saturday, April 23 in Columbia, TN. The family is planning a celebration of Henry’s life in the Teton Valley this summer. James Henry Jones IV 11/10/1974 - 04/12/2022