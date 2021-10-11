Heidi Rachel Moss Holmstead, 59, left the loving arms of her family and her treasured Teton Basin decades too soon on September 30th in Driggs, Idaho.
Heidi burst into the world on June 8, 1962, amid towering redwood forests and the thundering Pacific Ocean of true northern California in Eureka, the firstborn of Wayne Francis Moss and Julia Ellen Pennock Moss. Her formative years were spent in these wildly rural mountains, where her artistic and adventurous spirit took shape alongside her father who served as both mentor and trailblazer.
It was also here, in the tiny kitchen of her childhood home, where her culinary prowess commenced, covered in flour next to her master chef mother. From an early age, Heidi never met a recipe she couldn’t quickly reconstruct into something even more delightful and delicious. She also began playing the piano with virtuosity and embarked on a lifelong love of music.
After graduating in the class of 1980 from Trinity High School in Weaverville, California, Heidi attended Brigham Young University, where she fortuitously met the future love of her life who, unfortunately, would have to wait for her until the next millennium.
In the meantime, Heidi spent her life in pursuit of adventure and laughter, which took her to Salt Lake City, Utah where she married Noel Cooley. They moved to Eugene, Oregon, where her son Zachariah was born, with daughter Sarah joining the family just one year later. For Heidi, it was absolute pure love at first sight from their very first breaths. Finding herself a single mother in 2008, the true love of her life, first glimpsed so many years before, rode in at precisely the perfect moment, not unlike a fairytale knight in shining armor, or at least a pretty sweet Carhartt.
With the inclusion of Gary Holmstead in her life, Heidi finally found love that transcends time and space. She thus moved to the tiny farming community of Richland on the far eastern edge of Oregon, to join Gary and her new bonus family of Gary’s children Joshua, Jacob, Jeremy, Kaylee, and Kaleb.
Rural ranch life with her newly constructed crew was filled with laughter and love as she bucked hay, chased llamas, mended fences, and watched with great pride and satisfaction as her children grew to be outstanding representatives of their heritage.
Heidi and Gary left Oregon to retire to the Teton Basin, the geographical center of her paternal family lineage. She fully embraced the retiree life of camping, home improvement, and world travel with her signature joie de vivre.
She was also a beloved addition to the Teton Valley High School staff where she worked as a paraprofessional and assistant cheerleading coach. Heidi was laid to rest in the cherished familial soil of the Driggs Cemetery on October 2 where she becomes another icon in the legacy of Teton Valley, alongside her precious father, grandparents Veril and Lois Moss, great-grandparents Virgil and Georgia Penfold, great-great-grandparents Joseph and Manette Robison Hillman, and their ancestors who fill this basin with history.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; children Zachariah Cooley, Sarah Cooley, Josh Holmstead, Jacob Holmstead, Jeremy Holmstead, Kaylee (Holmstead) Hatch, Kaleb Holmstead; her mother, Julie, brother Wayne, and sister Keziah (Moss) Sandstrom. “The years behind have a friendly aspect, and they are warmed by the fires we have kindled, and all their echoes are the echoes of our own voices.” --Alexander Smith
Heidi Rachel (Moss) Holmstead 06/08/1962 - 09/30/2021