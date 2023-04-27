...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Idaho, including the Lost River
Valley, Wood River Foothills, Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Big
Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley,
Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains, Caribou Range,
Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Raft
River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, low-lying fields, and other flood-prone
locations. Localized impacts to some roadways, homes, and
businesses are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Although no significant precipitation is expected, an
extended warming trend over the next several days will
increase snowmelt and risk of flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings or Flood Advisories. Those living in areas prone to
flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
If you observe any flooding, please report your observations to the
National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or social
media, when it is safe to do so.
&&
Gloria Christensen June 5, 1941 - April 28, 2023 Gloria Lee Christensen, 81, passed away at Madison Memorial Hospital on Friday, April 28, 2023. She was born on June 5, 1941 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Elden Phineas and Millecent Porter Lee. Gloria earned her Associate's of Nursing (RN) degree and spent her life serving others in the health care industry. On January 29, 1965, Gloria was sealed for time and all eternity to the love of her life, Alvie Charles Christensen in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. Gloria was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings. Funeral services for Gloria will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Sundance LDS Rigby 12th Ward Building (602 Sundance St Rigby Idaho 83442). The family will receive family and friends the night, Tuesday, before from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W Main St Rigby, Idaho 83442) as well as the morning of, Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. as well as A luncheon will follow the funeral service. After the luncheon, interment will take place at the Ammon Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Additional obituary information is available at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
