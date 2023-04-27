Gloria Christensen

Gloria Christensen June 5, 1941 - April 28, 2023 Gloria Lee Christensen, 81, passed away at Madison Memorial Hospital on Friday, April 28, 2023. She was born on June 5, 1941 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Elden Phineas and Millecent Porter Lee. Gloria earned her Associate's of Nursing (RN) degree and spent her life serving others in the health care industry. On January 29, 1965, Gloria was sealed for time and all eternity to the love of her life, Alvie Charles Christensen in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. Gloria was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings. Funeral services for Gloria will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Sundance LDS Rigby 12th Ward Building (602 Sundance St Rigby Idaho 83442). The family will receive family and friends the night, Tuesday, before from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W Main St Rigby, Idaho 83442) as well as the morning of, Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. as well as A luncheon will follow the funeral service. After the luncheon, interment will take place at the Ammon Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Additional obituary information is available at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com

