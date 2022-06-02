Glen Drew Nelson sprouted in Rexburg, Idaho on June 2, 1937 to Oni and Elmer Nelson. He spent his youth divided between Clementsville, Saint Anthony, and Rexburg. Clementsville is where his roots dug deep and the place he would call home for life.
His younger years he loved his little red wagon, having brother Reed to tag around with for a brief time, 5 sisters to teach him plenty, and then 3 much younger brothers to keep his beloved Dad and Mom company as Glen grew older.
Glen, along with his cousins and many friends, grew up trying to stay out of mischief, but curious young men created many adventurous times!
Glen graduated from South Fremont High and continued on to attend University of Idaho in Moscow.
Glen caught the catch of his life in Victor, Idaho when Bonnie Schiess was spotted at a baseball game. Glen and Bonnie were married in the Idaho Falls LDS temple on April 8, 1959.
Off to Moscow they went so that Glen could achieve his Bachelors degree in Agronomy.
His roots then pulled him home to Clementsville. Glen love to hunt, fish, camp, snow machine, sports, and always farm. Many days in many ways were spent outdoors.
Glen and Bonnie raised 11 children on the 7 N ranch. Miraculously, Janie Jo Nelson was the only child that preceded Glen in death.
From being a sprout to having deep roots brought about a legacy of 34 grandchildren and 37 great grandchildren, with more on the way.
Just a few of Glen's many accomplishments were:
* Attending years of sporting events of his children and grandchildren.
* Teaching his children to love the outdoors in many ways.
* Being a Bishop of the Tetonia LDS ward.
* Serving 2 LDS missions with his wife Bonnie.
* 12 years working at Teton Soil Conservation District.
Glen passed on in his home away from home located in Sugar City, Idaho (He could never call it home as his roots remained in Clementsville.) surrounded by family, to meet Janie, Oni, Elmer, Viona, Edwin, and many others on June 1, 2022
His 85th birthday celebration I am sure was a joyous occasion with friends and family alike!
Funeral services will be held on June 10, 2022, 11 AM in the Tetonia LDS Church. Viewings will Be held June 9, 5 to 7 PM and June 10, 9:30 to 10:30 AM.
Interment will be held at Cache-Clawson cemetery under the Majestic Grand Tetons he loved.