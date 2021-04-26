IN LOVING MEMORY
Georgia Elizabeth Durmeier
10/8/08 — 3/27/21
Rest easy. You’ll see me in everything--in the light rising through the curtains and the stars studded in the sky, and the world will be a brighter place.
On March 27, 2021, the world lost a ray of light, Georgia Elizabeth Durmeier, in a tragic car accident while traveling with her family.
Georgia was born in Jackson, Wyoming, on October 8, 2008. Growing up in Teton Valley, Idaho, she took time to stop and smell the roses and appreciate nature. The colors and splendor of the world engulfed her. Georgia loved traveling and seeking new adventures, including traveling to her recent favorite vacation spot, Sayulita, Mexico.
As a beloved child in our Teton Valley Community, Georgia Elizabeth Durmeier brought positive energy and enthusiasm to everything she did, embracing opportunities and never missing a chance to socialize. Whether recruiting her kindergarten friends to dance to “Uptown Funk,” organizing a second grade dance club, or trying her hand at softball, Georgia spread her joy and determination. Her small but loud personality made her a true Georgia Peach, a fitting title given by her softball coach.
Early on, Georgia earned another likely nickname, Curious Georgia. She was into everything. She loved the outdoors, being silly with friends, and was always up for whatever came her way, including the challenges. Curious Georgia shined in the academic setting as well and delighted in school, her teachers, peers, and learning. She aspired to become an ER doctor and to own a cupcake business on the side called Cupcakery. After watching hours of cooking shows, she turned out to be quite a baker, often surprising her family and others with her delicious creations. Though called Georgia Peach, ironically, her favorite food was tomatoes, and she giggled at being called “Mato Queen.” This fostered another loving memory as she loved to garden with her Grandpa. Obviously not short on talent, Georgia also loved to draw and create things, plowing through multiple sketch pads, notebooks, and canvases. She collected rocks and crystals and avidly painted rocks and homed them around Teton Valley @tetonvalleyrocks.
To her older sister, Neveah (17), Georgia will be remembered as her constant shadow. Georgia adored and looked up to her sister. They offered positive support to each other and Georgia loved talking about make-up and “girly” stuff.
To her younger brother, Jackson (11), Georgia will be remembered as his everything! So close in age, only 18 months apart, Georgia mothered him, played with him, worried about him, and cared for him.
To her youngest brother, Connor (3), Georgia was his “sissy.” They built legos, created crafts, and explored the mountains and outdoors. Her gentleness was always a comfort to Connor.
To her mother she will be affectionately remembered as Liz. A true go-getter, Georgia was outgoing and confident, challenged herself, and her mom could count on her for anything. Georgia brought light, energy, and positivity to family and friends.
Sweet Georgia, continue to “Kick the day’s butt,” a mantra shared among the family each morning. We need your light and comfort and will celebrate you when we see it and feel it.
Georgia was accompanied in death by her loving father, Michael, and Michael’s fiancée, Lauren Starcevich. She is survived by her mother (Chelsea), older sister (Neveah), younger brothers (Jackson and Connor), grandparents and countless family, friends, and community members who all played an important role in her life.
Please join us on Saturday, May 8, for a Celebration of Life at Trout’s Ranch Club House, 4792 Renegade, Driggs, ID, at 1:00 pm. Please wear white in honor of her bright light. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the family’s GoFundMe page organized by Carina Barker. All are welcome.