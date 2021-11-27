George W. Bleffert, 81, died at home surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. George was born on January 22nd, 1940 in Staten Island, New York, of George and Florence Bleffert. George grew up going to catholic schools before receiving his Chemistry degree from Wagner College in Staten Island, N.Y. He married Mary E. White on November 16th, 1963. He served in the U.S. Army in 1960, as a combat engineer during the "Cuban Missile Crisis". After college, he started working for Best Foods as a chemist in the quality control lab, eventually working his way up to a Plant Manager, specializing in solving production problems throughout the United States.
George loved playing sports, especially softball for both the "Knights of Columbus" and Best Foods company team. He coached all of his kids in sports, and expressed his love for the outdoors to his Family. Raised his family in New Jersey, but made sure they went camping, hiking, and skiing in New England every weekend. He was an accomplished marathon runner, totaling 16, but always said the "Marine Corps" marathon in Washington, D.C. was his favorite. Beside his love for sports and outdoors, he was also an amazing home brewing master.
He was very giving of his time, volunteering for church committees and non profit organizations. He was a straightforward person, who was very honest in his opinions and will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife Mary of 58 years, black labrador "Cissie" and his three children; daughter Mary Wiser and husband Lloyd; son Kevin Bleffert and his wife Gretchen, grandson Jason, granddaughters, Helen, Katie and Gracie, great grandchildren Isabella, Jason, and Kalli; son Michael Bleffert and his wife Christine and granddaughters Kate and Ella.
A Memorial Mass will be on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church in Jackson, WY
