There may or may not be a stairway to heaven, but there may well be a chairlift to heaven, that Gene Worrell Palmer boarded peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Gene was born to Dell and Jerry Palmer in Rexburg, Idaho 26 April, 1930. His only sibling, his beloved sister Marcile (Blunck) some ten years later. He grew up in the Moody area where he would develop a love for farming, harnessing horses while standing on a stool, and working the ground with a team of horses.