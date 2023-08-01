Gary Egan Bills October 27, 1946 - June 19, 2023 Gary, beloved husband, brother, father, Grandpa B - passed away suddenly on June 19th, 2023. We often remarked how he had nine lives; his heart just couldn't go on and gave up while he was changing the brakes on his favorite Jeep.
Gary was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Marcellus (Mick) and Thelda Bills on October 27, 1946. He graduated high school at Borah High School in 1965. He met the beautiful and fiercely independent Sandra Hansen, the love of his life, at the stock car races outside of Pocatello, Idaho. She would go with her best friend and some beer to socialize and take a break from university coursework. Gary soon discovered they both attended ISU where they both frequented the second floor of the SUB to nap instead of study. He convinced her to marry him on November 29, 1968. He continued at Idaho State University and expanded his love of Track and Field. He was a force in shot-put and began his athletic career by breaking records as a Freshman. His indoor record of 55-9 was established in 1968 and was held for 10 years. His outdoor record of 58-1 was established in 1969 and held until 2017. His family well remembers when this record was finally broken and how Gary was so glad someone had finally surpassed his best throw, "Records were made to be beat!" These feats earned him the privilege of being inducted into the Idaho State University Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. He continued to be involved in annual inductions for more than 20 years. After college, he worked for IML for several years. After leaving IML, Gary followed in Mick's footsteps by becoming manager for and eventually buying the local paint store: Bennett's Idaho Paint and Glass until he retired. He used his carpentry skills and professional paint and glass supplies to breathe life into their second home: a beautiful old 1800's farmhouse in Teton Valley where his granddaughters made cherished childhood memories and continue to visit.
