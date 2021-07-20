In celebration of a life well lived:
We honor a husband, father, grand father, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Mr. Gail M Beard passed away peacefully on Sunday July 18, 2021 with his beloved wife, Irene, and family by his side. Gail was born on September 16, 1937 in Driggs, ID. He was the last child of John William Beard and Opal Nathalia Jackson Beard. He grew up in the Teton Valley surrounded by his cousins who were like sisters and brothers to him. Gail graduated from Driggs High School, and met his eternal sweetheart, Irene A. Gould Beard, while trolling the parking lot of Sugar City High School in 1956. Gail and Irene were married November 22, 1957 and were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 23, 1975. Gail and Irene were blessed with three beautiful children: Colton, Wesley, and Cindy.
In his younger days, Gail was an extremely outgoing person who loved to talk and joke around with everyone he met. His fun and loving personality earned him the fitting nickname of “Bigava“ by family and “Putt Putt” by many of his close high school friends. Likewise, Gail had a nickname for everyone he loved.
Gail’s favorite high school sport was boxing; he was very good at this sport, with a mean left hook. He also found joy in the outdoors as a fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed countless outings and camping trips with his wife and children who were his best buddies. South Leigh Canyon and Connett Creek were his favorite camping, hunting, and fishing spots. He believed in working hard and playing hard with his kids. He loved snowmobiling with his sons, taking them to races, and supporting them in whatever they did because with Dad’s help anything seemed possible.
Even though his health began to fail him over the last years of his life, Gail longed to go back to the Teton Mountain Range. He often reflected with his family of his love of experiences on the farm growing potatoes, alfalfa and grain and on the ranch riding his favorite cutting horse, Danny, while checking on his herd of Hereford cattle. He loved raising cattle and picking out Hereford bulls to expand his herd at Breckinridge Ranch in Tetonia.
Gail’s love of using his hands to create made living on the land and barbering (his second occupation) a pleasure. He instilled in his children the value of hard work, respect of nature, and love of animals both small and large. He will be missed greatly by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Gail is survived by his wife, Irene, his children Colton (Debbie White), Wesley (Scott Kirkham), Cindy (Tony Elrod), 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents John William Beard and Opal Nathalia Jackson Beard, brothers William Richard Beard, Mirt Wallace Beard and sisters, Deloras Jerrine Beard Vignolo, Ella Maxine Beard Larsen, Mary Opal Beard Mathews, May Beard, Margie Rose Beard Sermon and his grand daughter, Madalon Ann Beard.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 26, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tetonia, Idaho. A family viewing will be held from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery. We want to give a special thanks to Threadgill Memorial Service in Beaverton, OR, Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, ID and the Tetonia 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for helping to accommodate Gail's funeral services.