Evonne Denise Sargent, age 57, died on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital following a brief illness surrounded by family.
Evonne was born on October 29,1964 to James and Laura "Lorraine" (Kempton) Finck of Wadena, MN. She grew up in a small town and lived a simple life in her younger years. She attended schools in Verndale, MN. In 1981, she met the love of her life Kirk Sargent. Around that time they moved to Clementsville Idaho. Where Kirk took up farming for Linderman's Farm. Evonne made a home raising a family where three children were born into the union. She would take her kids to the various activities that they participated in. They later relocated to Felt, Idaho where she stayed until her death. She would get together with friends around Christmas time and make candy to share.
Evonne was known for her cake making skills. From birthdays to weddings and the small events in between. Evonne enjoyed going to Challis Idaho to go rock hunting and camping. To Crystal Park Montana, to collect quartz crystals. She love to travel with Kirk down to Arizona during the winter months to attend Rock Shows and explore the surrounding areas for more neat things to bring home to show her family. Although her greatest love was for her family. She treasured all the small things that had happened.
Evonne is survived by Kirk, her husband of 40 years; three children, Cassandra (Devan) Hawkes, Mathew Sargent, Nathan (Tammy) Sargent. Grandchildren include Taten, Zach, Keira and Gauge Hawkes and Kenyon and Aurora Sargent.
Evonne is preceded in death by her parents James and Laura "Lorraine" Finck.
Services will be held at Valley Mortuary located at 786 Valley Centre Dr, Driggs, ID 83422. A viewing will be held at 11:00 A.M with a service to begin at 12:00 P.M. Immediately following services we will have a grave side service at Hayden Cemetery in Tetonia, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.
