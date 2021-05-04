Ellen Joyce Jones, 91 of Rigby, Idaho passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. Ellen was born September 18, 1929 in Driggs, Idaho, the daughter of Heber Ross Bevan and Eliza Ann Higley Bevan. She grew up in the Teton Valley and attended schools in Driggs, Idaho, graduating from Teton High School. She has lived in the Teton Valley, Shelley, and Rigby, Idaho.
On June 22, 1949 Ellen married Melvin Parl Jones. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on March 5, 1965. You could never find them without one another for the next 67 years. She worked as a Nutritionist for the Teton Valley Hospital and a was a wonderful homemaker and mother.
Ellen was very active. She liked to crochet, color, go to garage sales, baking with her grandchildren, quilting, hunting, fishing, camping, and going horse back riding. She and Melvin raised four boys, and they were her life.
Ellen is survived by her sons, Rodney Glen (Sheila) Jones, of McCammon, Vern (Jean) Jones, of Rigby, Larry (Joan) Jones, of Shelley, and Roy (Linda) Jones, of Tetonia, Idaho. She had been blessed with sixteen grandchildren, thirty-eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Parl Jones, her parents, sisters, Bessie Rudolph and Lucy Clark, brothers, Glenn Bevan and Lowell Bevan. Two granddaughters, Regina Jones, Nicki Jones and a grandson, Thad Jones.
A funeral service will be held in Ellen’s honor on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Clark Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (198 North 4300 East, Rigby, Idaho) at 11:00 AM. The family will meet friends prior to the service on Monday from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Victor Cemetery in Victor, Idaho. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com