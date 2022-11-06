Ella J Adams 3/25/1943 - 10/25/2022
Ella Jalita Adams passed away on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 in Driggs, Idaho, at the age of 79. Ella was born to Harold "Hal" Singer and Dorothy Teel in Lancaster, California. Harold was
in the Army, and soon after Ella was born, he and Dorothy divorced. Ella moved with her mother to Spokane, Washington, where they lived with Ella's grandmother, Anna Teel. Dorothy remarried after which they moved to Kennewick Washington.
Dorothy gave birth to James Harless, Ella's half-brother. Ella attended Kennewick High School and graduated in 1961. She kept in touch with her classmates over the years and attended her 62nd class reunion in the summer of 2022. Ella went on to marry Wallis "Wally" Adams III on December 23rd, 1961, in Kennewick, Washington.
Ella & Wally lived in several towns in eastern Washington where they raised 4 children together.
While living in Wenatchee, Washington, Ella attended Wenatchee Valley College and received an Associate in Arts degree in 1975. When Wally's work moved them to Bellevue, Washington, Ella went back to school and earned an associate degree in nursing in 1981.
Ella went to work as a nurse in local hospitals in Bellevue and Seattle. She began to focus on working in psychiatric units, joking that her children helped prepare her for the job.
While living in Bellevue, Ella decided to find her birth father. She wrote to the Social Security Administration, and 2 years later, the letter eventually reached Hal Singer. Ella reconnected with her father, and was delighted to find out she had 3 more brothers.
After raising their children in the Seattle area, Ella and Wally moved back to Wenatchee, and soon after, Wally was diagnosed with terminal cancer. He passed away in October of 1995. Ella then retired from nursing and moved with her two dogs to Eureka, Montana, where she had spent much of her childhood and many relatives still lived.
There, she was able to build a house next door to her mother. Ella then traveled the world, traveling with her mother, and sometimes with friends. She hiked around Montana, rescued dogs, and enjoyed retirement. Ella and her mom moved from Eureka to Oregon to be in milder temperatures. When Ella's mother passed, she moved to Driggs, Idaho, to be closer to her favorite - and only - daughter, Anna.
Ella began hiking and skiing with the "WHALES" and went on adventures all over the valley. She skied Targhee and walked her dog Sparky. She met a whole new group of amazing friends.
Ella battled cancer several times in her life, and was always a fighter. Eventually her health limited her activities, so she tended to her flower garden. Eventually her kind heart could not keep her going, and we are all sad she is gone.
Ella is preceded in death by her husband, Wallis Adams III; son, Kevin Adams; and brother, Jim Harless. She is survived by son, Wallis Adams IV (Janet Sheldon) of Midland, Texas; daughter,
Anna Adams (Marc Budsberg) of Victor, Idaho; and son, John Adams of Holualoa, Hawaii; 2 brothers: Ted, Frank, and Paul; grandchildren: Tricia and Jamie; her dog, Sparky; and all her "grand-dogs".
A party in Ella's honor will be planned for next summer in Teton Valley, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Seniors West of the Tetons where Ella took exercise classes, and to PAWS of Teton Valley, where she used to volunteer.
Ella's family would like to thank all her neighbors that looked out for her. Thank you to Teton Valley Hospital for all their care for her. We are all truly lucky to call this valley our home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandtetonfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.