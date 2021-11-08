Elisa Joan Davis, a 30-year resident of Driggs, ID, passed away on October 18th at her home after a 10-month battle with colon cancer. Elisa was known for her beautiful and prolific artwork and business, Rivertime Designs. Her designs portrayed fish, wildlife, nature, dogs, and flowers, many of which were inspired by time spent on the river appreciating nature, and her love of Teton Valley. Her accomplished artwork has been displayed in the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson Hole, both Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, and bought and sold by Orvis, a major fly-fishing company. Elisa is survived by her immediate family: her husband Tom, son Ben, and daughter Lindsay, her four living sisters, and close friends such as the “Fabulous Five” and many others. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Davis Family at: https://www.gofundme.com, “Elisa Davis Memorial Fund” to help cover medical expenses and for a future tribute to Elisa along the Teton River. Her memorial and celebration of life will be held on Nov. 20th at the Wildwood Room in Victor, ID from 3-6pm and details can be found at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/elisa-davis-memorial-tickets-199250041237
