Eleanor Ree McIntosh Bates came into this world June 25,1939 in Burlington Wyoming.
She was the 12th of 12 children born to Ira James and Florence Adella Yorgason McIntosh. She was born into a very tight knit family with lots of aunts, uncles and cousins.
She had three sisters and eight brothers. Laverne (Don) Shanor, Trudy(Cliff) Vogelsburg, Bus(Jill) McIntosh, Gordon(Shirley) McIntosh, Gene Lagrand McIntosh, Iris(Dick) Lunt, Bob(Carol) McIntosh, Duane(Rita) McIntosh, Udell(Kay) McIntosh, Donald Leroy Mcintosh, Howard (Jean) McIntosh.
Mom grew up on a farm in Burlington, Wyoming with lots of sheep, cows, horses, and pigs. She loved her horses and had her favorite Midnight that she called Middie.
She loved all of her siblings. Iris was 10 years older than she was, but she loved all the time she could spend with her. Iris liked to fix her hair which she wasn’t too crazy about, but let her do it anyway. She had a special place in her heart for her brother Donnie and spent many good times helping and taking care of him.
She attended Burlington High and graduated Valedictorian. She attended Powell College for a semester. She was the youngest and her parents needed her help on the farm so she went to the first day of school, got her books and schedule, then went home and worked.
When she went to take her final, her professor said, ”You aren’t going to do very well."
She took her test and when he corrected it she had only missed the first question. So she told him “ Your lecture confused me otherwise I would have gotten that one too!”
She then attended BYU and studied secondary education. She graduated Valedictorian as well. Mom was always at the top of her class. After graduation she returned to Burlington and started teaching high school business classes.
She had been teaching for a few years and was an old maid school teacher. She was just getting ready to start a new year when Clarence Duncan came into her room and told her the new teacher they just hired had an eligible bachelor brother that you need to meet. So she did. She thought that he was pretty handsome and invited him to come horseback riding. Which he agreed to do. He brought along a few nieces.
Mom decided to ride the most spirited stallion on this horseback ride. Dad stayed back and I don’t think was even planning to ride. Not long after they left, the horse named Joker came back riderless. So Dad talked to Joker and calmed him down; then he got on him and went to find Mom and Becky in a barbwire fence.
When Dad came riding up on Joker, that sealed the deal for mom. He was good looking, very kind and he could ride Joker!
Two fast months later on September 23, 1966 she married Cloyd Vernon Bates in the Logan, Utah temple for time and all Eternity! To this union six children were born. Elinor Lynette (Wes) Barrus, Michelle M. Bates, Charlene (Eric) Davenport, Michael Aaron (Eloisa) Bates, Adella Maria Bates, and Donald Duane (Amber) Bates.
She is survived by three brothers Gordon, Bob and Howard McIntosh. Five of her children Lynette, Michelle, Charlene, Michael and Don. She has 23 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, seven sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law.
We are so thankful to call her Mom. She was never mean or cross, but you always knew what she wanted you to do. We love you Mom and know we will meet again!
