Earl “Gene” Sewell passed away peaceful after suffering from Alzheimer’s for the past several years. He left his earthly home at 11:55 p.m Friday, February 25, 2022 with his life long sweetheart Sonja by his side.
He was born July 14, 1935 to Perry Arthur Sewell and Merle Floyd Sewell in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He attended school in Driggs, Idaho and graduated Teton High School class of 1953. Gene loved music and was an accomplished musician and earned and received scholarships from Idaho State University and Utah State University.
It was at Utah State that a little lass from Garland, Utah caught his eye. The first time he saw her he said “I’m going to marry that girl.” They were married March 22, 1958. Their marriage was later solemnized Oct 12, 1960 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Gene was a member of the Idaho Army National Guard where he served with the rank of Captain and Company Commander.
He worked at Fall River Electric as a lineman, and later moved over to help his father and his brothers manage Grand Teton Motors (Ford Dealership). He had numerous church callings, some of his favorites were serving in Bishoprics with Max Rammell and Dee O’Brien. He and his wife served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the San Juan, Puerto Rico Mission from 2004 through 2005. They had the dubious task of serving on the Caribbean Island of Tortola, where they served honorably.
Gene’s love of music was obvious throughout his life as he served in many barbershop quartets and choirs.
He is survived by his wife Sonja “Sunny” Ilene Bowcott Sewell, Stephanie Sewell Estay (Peter Estay) Michael Floyd Sewell (Kimberly Buxton Sewell) and Richard Whitaker Sewell (Candace Sewell). He is preceded in death by sons Jeffery Bowcutt Sewell(1968) and Steven Earl Sewell(2020)(Brenda Hillman Sewell). Gene and Sonja are blessed with seventeen grandchildren and forty-one great grandchildren (and growing).
He will truly be missed by his friends, family, and those who knew him. We have comfort knowing he no longer suffers but will continue to watch over us.
Funeral services will begin at noon, Monday, March 7, 2022 at the Driggs Stake Center. The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:45 p.m. at the Driggs Stake Center, prior to funeral services. Interment will be located in the Driggs Cemetery.