Dru David Pickering, 62, of Rexburg Idaho returned to his eternal home on Monday, April 18, 2022.
Dru was born on March 29, 1960, in Seattle Washington to Drury and Dorothy Pickering. He was the third son of four boys born to his family.
Dru was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the restored gospel of Jesus Christ and developed a very close relationship with the Savior. He found great joy in performing temple service and visiting with anyone needing to hear a gospel related message.
Additionally, Dru worked very hard at building custom homes for his many clients. He was a skilled craftsman and loved to labor with his hands.
He is survived by his wife, Tiffany Kelly; children including Hannah Pickering of Seattle WA, Rachel (Tyler) Herbert of Salt Lake City UT, Rebecca Pickering of North Bend WA, Samuel Pickering of Idaho Falls ID, Peter Pickering of Nacogdoches TX, Paul Pickering of Rexburg ID, Sarah Pickering of North Bend WA, Jon Pickering of Coeur d' Alene ID, and Naomi Pickering of North Bend WA. Brothers including Devin Pickering, Darren (Norka) Pickering of Kooskia ID, and Dale (Christina) Pickering of Rexburg ID; as well as three grandchildren and many loving nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and oldest son, Jacob.
The viewing will be on Saturday, April 23, from 12:00 to 12:45 a.m. with the funeral following at 1:00 p.m. at the Plano Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5973 N 5000 W Rexburg Idaho. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com .