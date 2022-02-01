Drake McDonnell was born in Heber City, Utah on August 3, 2001, to his mother Gayle Hansen and David McDonnell. He passed early morning of January 28, 2022, at his home.
Drake is preceded in death by his grandmother, Judy Julian; uncle, Sydney Smith; cousin, Brian Gunter, and friend Ben Singer. He is survived by his mother Gayle Hansen; his siblings, Destiny Singer, Dalton Lerwill, Morgan Lerwill, Jade Lerwill, Lindsay Bench, and Gavin Singer; aunts Connie Smith and Nickie Hansen; uncle, John Nunley; aunt, Kelly (Rodney) Beckstead; nephew, Donovan Singer; cousins, Ashley Nunley, Casey Nunley and Cindy Smith, Mick Grandy, and Rowdie Lee.
Drake grew up in Teton Valley. Drake was such a special little man growing up, always made me feel so loved. So sweet and caring. Against the odds he graduated from high school. He was determined to make his family proud, and we were!
Drake loved his music, it was always on no matter where he was. He related to so many different kinds of music. Loved riding in a Chevy with all his friends! The dirt road anthem. He liked to snowboard whenever he got the chance. Love to ride dirt bikes. He also liked riding horses. I swear this kid, anything he tried once or twice, he was good at it! Things just came natural for him. I wish he knew just how amazing he was! Drake was a kind young man that had a huge heart. His happiness came from his ability to make people smile and laugh. He would drop anything to help anyone, whether it be family, friends, or strangers. Drake loved hard and hurt even worse. He was torn in ways that nobody could understand. He had limitless potential, he could have been anything he wanted.
Fly high my son! You deserve peace, love and most of all happiness!!!
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the Tetonia LDS Chapel.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, at the West Side Yard, 31 W. Center Street, Victor, Idaho 83455.