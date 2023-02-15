Dr Richard John Nelson December 23, 1923 - February 10, 2023 Dr Richard John Nelson, 99 died February 10,2023 at the Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home after nearly century-long active life devoted to family, medicine, music and the outdoors. A dedicated physician and accomplished musician/composer, Richard had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, an understanding of the joy of music and a deep love for the Teton Valley, developing many friends while spending summers at his home in Drake Creek. He was the last living member of Alma’s Lodge (Teton River Lodge) having been introduced to Alma Kunz and the Teton River by friends about 1955. He loved dry fly fishing the Teton river with friends and family having built his own Teton River boat after Alma’s passing. He assisted his Salt Lake friend, Lowell Bennion, with securing funding for the Bennion Boys Ranch where he served on the board of directors for many years.
Richard is survived by his four children: Harry (Jeanette)Nelson, Suzanne Pisciotta, Salt Lake City; Eric Nelson, Victor Idaho; and Kendell (Kelly) Nelson Bountiful; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service and burial will be held Friday February 24 at 11:00 AM at the Millville (Cache County) Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Utah Food Bank or a charity of your choice.
