Dr. Maurice "Mo" D Brown

We lost Mo on August 22, 2022. Maurice (Mo) Dean Brown, of Victor Idaho, was born August 12, 1960 to Joy Mangum and LaVon Dean Brown in Shelly, Idaho. He attended High School in Sugar City Idaho, graduating in 1978. He married Jodi Sue Smith in 1979.