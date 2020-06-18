Dorothy Alice (Ellis) Furniss, 85, of Grant, Idaho passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She was born on April 15, 1935 to William Southwick Ellis and Alice Jeppson Ellis, in Clark, Idaho. The first ten years of her life were spent in Clark, Idaho. Then the family moved to Driggs, Idaho. She graduated from Teton High School; then continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. She was always involved in music, both in high school and college. She played the organ, piano, clarinet, alto saxophone and baritone saxophone.
She met Ted Furniss while working in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. They married on October 16, 1954 in her parent’s home. Ted worked power line construction and they lived in several places in the west for a few years. Ted was an extraordinarily good horseman. They decided that they would go back to working with what they knew best and what made them happy; horses.
Ted entered the farrier school in San Luis Obispo, California. When this was completed, they moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dorothy went to work at Chesbro Music Company while Ted worked with horses, training, trading and shoeing. They bought a home in Grant, Idaho and lived there for the remainder of their lives. They welcomed five children to their home: Lorraine Norris, Matthew Ted (Martie) Furniss, Thomas Keith (Betsy) Furniss, Travis Furniss and Shawna Furniss. While living in Grant, she drove school bus for thirty years and learned to love her passengers and families.
She is survived by four children, thirteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Maureen Savory, Carolyn Bowers, Enid Sessions; sister-in-law, Louise Ellis, as well as many nieces and nephews who she loved and treasured.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ted; parents William and Allis Ellis; sister, Helen Schiers; all of her aunts and uncles; son, Matt Furniss; brother, Leon Ellis; and nieces, Tina Thurman, and Tammi Ellis.
The family extends their thanks to mom’s neighbors for the care they have given to both mom and dad in their older years and to her sisters and children for their love and service.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 noon, at the Bates Cemetery in Teton Valley. The family will meet prior to services at Eckersell Funeral Home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Your memories and condolences can be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.