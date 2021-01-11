Don Lorell Durtschi and Loa Ann Miner Durtschi

Don Lorell Durtschi, 82 and Loa Ann Miner Durtschi, 79 both passed away peacefully within one day of each other on January 1 (Ann) and January 2 (Don) from complications related to COVID 19. Theirs was a true love story. Don and Ann were inseparable in life. Fittingly, they departed this world together. They were holding hands up until their final hours.
Don was the son of John Jacob and Luella Dalley Durtschi. Ann was the daughter of Merlin Robins Miner and Edith Hillman Miner. They were the devoted parents of 5 children Meta (Vance) Bybee - Salem, OR, Jacob (Lisa) Durtschi - Cedar Hills, UT, Laura (Troy) Bartlett - Highland, UT, Nathan (Nana) Durtschi - Salt Lake City, UT, Tyler (Meghan) Durtschi - Los Angeles, CA. They are grandparents to 9 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Don and Ann were both born and raised in Driggs, Idaho. Don learned the value of hard work as the son of a dairy farmer. He was also very involved in school activities. Ann enjoyed performing with a singing group and earned multiple awards for her sewing skills. After Don served an LDS mission to the Swiss/Austria area, they connected and started dating as Don was attending the University of Utah (where he ultimately earned his degree in Civil Engineering) and Ann was attending Brigham Young University (majoring in Home Economics). They were married in 1962 in the Idaho Falls Temple and started their family the next year. They moved around a bit in the early years of their marriage, from Boise to Northern and then Southern California, to finally settling in Ogden, Utah. Don worked as an engineer for Thiokol for many years and Ann worked for the IRS. Through it all, they always dreamed of moving back to Driggs and settling under the beautiful Teton views. Don and Ann were able to realize this dream after they both retired and built a cozy house together near Don’s brothers. Don was also able to return to his love of being a general contractor for multiple homes for friends and family in the valley. They loved and were loved by so many in the community.
In the last two years of their lives they (and their beloved cat, Frankie) moved closer to family in Utah and were loved & cherished by many in their assisted living community where they stayed very actively engaged.
Don and Ann loved doing anything that they could do together. They loved traveling, flower gardening, caring for wildlife, daily crossword puzzles, and walks. They especially enjoyed cheering on their children and grandchildren in whatever activities they were participating.
Don will be remembered for his dedication to his children, his meticulous building skills, his slightly off-color humor, for his kindness to all, and especially his love of Ann and endless patience with her as her dementia was progressing at the end.
Ann will be remembered for being completely without guile, for her tireless dedication to Don and her children, for her desire to help anyone in need, for being able to fix almost anything, for her amazing cooking, musical skills, and her love of Don.
Don and Ann were laid to rest in the Pratt Ward Cemetery in Alta, Wyoming on January 6 in a very small service. The family is planning to have a celebration of their lives later this summer as soon as it is safe to all gather together.