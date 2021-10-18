Derek Gene Boyle passed away on 17 September 2021 in Durham, North Carolina. He left behind his wife Melanie and children LaVard (17), Cory (15) and Carissa (10).
Derek was born 18 May 1980 in Okinawa, Japan. He was an “Air Force brat” and traveled the world with his family as a child. He lived in and visited many foreign countries, including Germany and the Netherlands.
Derek was in the Teton High School class of 1999 and was an Eagle Scout. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Melbourne, Australia. Afterwards, he met Melanie Dawn Cunningham at BYU-Idaho and they were married in the Idaho Falls Temple in 2003.
Derek graduated from the Idaho Law Enforcement Academy in 2006 where he received the Top Shooter award. He worked as a deputy sheriff for Fremont County. At the same time, Derek was a Cannon Crew Member, Gun 4 Bravo Battery 1-148 Field Artillery, 116th Calvary Brigade Combat Team, Idaho Army National Guard. In 2010 Derek deployed to Iraq and was the lead gun truck driver of a Personal Security Detail. Derek completed over 160 high-risk missions around the Baghdad area, earning him the Army Commendation Medal. After eight years, he left Fremont County and worked for LDS Church Security, West Valley City, Utah, PD and Salt Lake City PD. Derek felt the need to leave the pressures of law enforcement a few years ago and began an insurance career in North Carolina.
Derek loved DC comics and super heroes, especially Batman. Ironically, he was a real-life superhero as he served his community and nation. He would have taken a bullet for a total stranger.
Derek loved his family and devoted the past two and a half years almost exclusively to them. After serving fifteen years in the military and law enforcement, Derek succumbed to PTSD. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his wife and three children, Derek is survived by his parents, Nolan and Barbara Boyle of Victor, Idaho; Cameron and Jueneta (Erasmus) Boyle of Draper, Utah; Zane and Shana (Hilton) Boyle of Lehi, Utah; Clint and Rachael (Sego) Boyle of Holly Springs, North Carolina; Tauna Boyle of Afton, Wyoming; Aaron and Nicole (Boyle) Cunningham of Fayette, Missouri; Grant and Rachel (Boyle) Arnold of Vineyard, Utah; and Jordan and Rebecca (Boyle) Moorhouse of Meridian, Idaho.
A memorial was held in North Carolina on 9 October 2021.
There will be a graveside service with military honors on 30 October 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Victor, Idaho, cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and to assist Melanie and the children, the following Venmo and Go Fund Me accounts have been established: @LadyBug1843 https://gofund.me/ad39b6fb