Delbert Lee Henrie was born June 7, 1950 to Lyman Ellsworth and Erma Hill Henrie at Driggs, Idaho. He passed away August 3, 2021 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg, Idaho. Delbert joined the US Navy and served for 6 years after graduating from Skyline High School. He was honorably discharged at the rank of HM3. After graduating from Idaho State University Delbert went to California for 7 years and managed an IT Department. He then became an IT Consultant for the rest of his working years. He never stayed more than one year at any contract, working all over the United States and in other countries.
Delbert is preceded in death by his wife Jeanie, his mother and father, a sister and two brothers.
He is survived by a sister, Barbara Casper, brother, Morgan Henrie, and sister, Evaray Stites. Rest in peace after your long battle with M.S.
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia, Idaho. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
