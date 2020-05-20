DeAnn “Annie” Jones Hatch Kaufman, 58, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs.
Annie was born Oct. 12, 1961, at the Teton Valley Hospital in Driggs, Idaho, She was the youngest of six children born to Gerald “Jerry” and Fern Lott Jones.
She grew up in Victor attending Victor Elementary, Teton Middle School and Teton High School where she graduated in 1979. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She married David James Hatch on July 2, 1980. They made their home near Tetonia where Annie lived until her death. She and David had two daughters, Rachel Fern, and Amy Samantha. David died in a construction accident near Elko, Nev., on July 6, 1987. She later married Ken Kaufman, who died April 13, 1998.
In addition to being a mother and a homemaker, Annie worked outside the home. She attended Police Officer Standard Training in Boise then worked as both a dispatcher and officer in the Teton County Sheriff’s Department for several years. She also managed the Trails End Café in Tetonia for a few years and drove truck for numerous employers in both Idaho and Wyoming.
Animals were a big part of Annie’s life. She was tender-hearted toward all types of animals and always seemed to be watching after a litter of kittens, one or two dogs, and a horse or two.
She was extremely proud of her family. She loved being a mother and grandmother and spending time with her grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren were her favorite topics of conversation and she loved spending time with them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Cathryn Hansen; and two brothers, Kenneth Jones and Vernile Paul Jones.
She is survived by her daughters, Rachel Fern (Spencer) Smith of Driggs; Amy Samantha (Brett) Jennings of Tetonia; two brothers, Thomas (Neri) Jones of Fairbanks, Alaska; and Russell (Barbara) Jones of Meridian; and six grandchildren, Kylie Nevaeh, Taytum June, Hagen LeRoy Jennings, and Austin Mac, Colter E., and Garrett David Smith.
A graveside service for Annie is planned for Saturday, May 30 at 11 a.m., at the Victor Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
