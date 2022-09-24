Dawn I. (Morey) Stone 5/5/1945 - 9/24/2022 Dawn Irene Morey Stone passed away peacefully on September 24, 2022, at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho. She was born May 5, 1945 in Logan, Utah to Neil W. Morey and Irene Salminen Morey. She was an only child. She and her family lived in Logan until 1957, then moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she completed her education from 7th grade through college. After graduating from Arizona State University in 1967 with a degree in Elementary Education, she proceeded to teach lower primary grades in Phoenix for 18 years.
In 1982, she was reunited with Berkeley Stone, after first meeting him in 1966 at Jackson Lake Lodge. On June 10, 1985, Dawn married him and moved to the Stone homestead to begin a new chapter in her life. After a year of adjustment, she returned to teaching primary grades in the Teton School District for another 17 years.
During that time, Berkeley continued to travel the United States and the world on assignment for his company, as well as maintaining the family farm during and between his assignments. Dawn continued to teach and attempted to maintain the farm in his absence. There were several occasions where Dawn traveled internationally with Berkeley that allowed for time together, as well as provide marvelous backdrops for teaching her students. She retired from the district in 2004, and continued to work with Berkeley on the farm, and accompany him on some of his assignments during his semi-retirement until his untimely passing in 2005.
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Berkeley, her stepmother, Frieda Morey, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by a stepbrother, Roger (Elaine) Stern, Redwood City, CA; in-laws, Carol (Paul) Andersen, Brigham City, Utah; Rae (Bruce) Bigler, Kaysville, UT; Lynne (Steve) Francom, Herriman, Utah.; Melvin (Teresa) Stone, Rigby, ID; Grace (Lew) Wilson, Salt Lake City, UT; Sam (Shari) Stone, South Jordan, UT; lifelong friends, Lora (Chuck) Montgomery, Glendale, AZ.; Jeff (Maryann) Ranger, Helena, MT.; Lee Marcacci, Alta Loma, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be conducted September 28, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Victor Cemetery prior to interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Teton Education Fund and the Teton Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandtetonfuneralhomedriggs.com.