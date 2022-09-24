Dawn I. (Morey) Stone

Dawn I. (Morey) Stone 5/5/1945 - 9/24/2022 Dawn Irene Morey Stone passed away peacefully on September 24, 2022, at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho. She was born May 5, 1945 in Logan, Utah to Neil W. Morey and Irene Salminen Morey. She was an only child. She and her family lived in Logan until 1957, then moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where she completed her education from 7th grade through college. After graduating from Arizona State University in 1967 with a degree in Elementary Education, she proceeded to teach lower primary grades in Phoenix for 18 years.

In 1982, she was reunited with Berkeley Stone, after first meeting him in 1966 at Jackson Lake Lodge. On June 10, 1985, Dawn married him and moved to the Stone homestead to begin a new chapter in her life. After a year of adjustment, she returned to teaching primary grades in the Teton School District for another 17 years.

Recommended for you