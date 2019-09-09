David Sidney Petersen was born on March 3, 1961 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He passed away peacefully in his home in Victor, Idaho on September 4, 2019.
David grew up and graduated high school in Utah. He then joined the Air Force, where he started his plumbing career. After leaving the Air Force he moved to Driggs, Idaho. He continued his education towards becoming a journeyman plumber when he started working with Mechco Inc. in Jackson, Wyoming in 1993.
Both his parents, Gerald and Shirley Petersen of Driggs, Idaho, preceded him in death.
David is survived by his wife Cristie Petersen and three step-children; Tauysa Storer, Robert Barker, and Sarah Hoffmaster.
He is survived by seven grandchildren; Kellise Barker, Brianna Simmons, Kaleb Wetzel, Reanna Barker, Bryce Barker, and Ethan Fournier and four siblings; Brent and Chris Petersen, both residents of Teton Valley, Idaho, and Scott Petersen and Sherri Durfee, as well as two nieces and five nephews.
David enjoyed sharing his knowledge and skill for plumbing and he has mentored many men into their careers. He enjoyed bear sightings in Yellowstone National Park with his wife each spring. His most prized time was spent with his family, especially the grandchildren. He recently went on his dream vacation to Alaska with his wife, son Robert and family. He will be held in our hearts and all those he has touched through his life and will be missed.
We love you Grandpa.
A gathering for family and friends will be on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 564 Jackalope Way, Victor, Idaho 83455.
