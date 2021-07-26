David Bruce Heinen of Teton Valley Idaho, formerly of Minneapolis, Minnesota passed away July 2, 2021 after complications following heart surgery. In loving memory of Dave, who lived 82 years and was blessed to have spent his last 8 years in our beautiful valley near family. His positivity, sense of humor, and empathy for all people made him a joy to befriend. Born in Minneapolis in 1939, Dave grew up spending summers on his uncle’s farm outside New Ulm, Minnesota. He served in the Marine Corp Reserves while completing a business degree at the University of Minnesota, then worked in the early days of computer programing for Sperry Rand Univac, before joining the corporate sales world. Always an adventurer, he left behind the suit and tie to drive OTR 18-wheelers until retirement. Those later skills were applied to his seasonal job driving the shuttle bus for Grand Targhee Resort the last 6 years. He loved chatting with all the skiers/snowboarders riding his bus, claiming they were the happiest clients he ever worked with! We will miss his laughter, wisdom and homemade dinners, and are so grateful to be apart of his life. May God bless Dave lovingly and hold him always in our hearts. Survived by his son Scott Heinen and grand-daughter Isabella Heinen (Victor, ID), sisters Jackie Lindstrom (MN) and Joyce Knox (TX) and Gail Quann (Penn), nephew John Lindstrom and niece Jan Lindstrom (MN) and their children/grand-children, and many friends. Preceded in death by his dear friend and brother-in-law Jack Lindstrom. If you wish to honor Dave in memorial, please consider a donation to the Teton Valley Animal Shelter in his name, thank you. A Celebration of Dave’s life will be held 5pm Friday, September 10 in Fox Creek Canyon (2044 E5000S.) All are welcome to join us for beverages and a light meal. David Bruce Heinen 01/05/1939 - 07/02/2021
More from this section
-
'Un-Wrun for Wray' raffle takes place of hill climb race
Posted: July 22, 2021
-
Teton Valley Aquatics sees success of portable pool program, eyes new facility
Posted: July 21, 2021
-
Public works employee Golden retires after long career serving Victor
Posted: July 21, 2021
-
Food For Good: Community Resource Center rebrands food service
Posted: July 21, 2021
-
Why It Matters: Teton Valley Museum
Posted: July 21, 2021
Tags
Recommended for you
- Read the latest edition of the Teton Valley News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Find a local business
- Read the latest special sections.
Trending
Articles
- Teton Valley Meats now open in Driggs
- Teton Valley Aquatics sees success of portable pool program, eyes new facility
- Counties may hold joint town hall on Grand Targhee expansion
- Public works employee Golden retires after long career serving Victor
- Unauthorized Yellowstone guide banned from park, sentenced and fined
- Off-Road Stampede rescheduled after Tetonia puts its foot down
- Idaho's COVID metrics take 'a turn for the worse,' official says
- National Park Service acquires 22 acres of land within City of Rocks National Reserve
- Sheriff's Log - July 15
- Lucky Dog Thrift Store donates to local animal rescue organizations
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.