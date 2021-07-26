David Bruce Heinen of Teton Valley Idaho, formerly of Minneapolis, Minnesota passed away July 2, 2021 after complications following heart surgery. In loving memory of Dave, who lived 82 years and was blessed to have spent his last 8 years in our beautiful valley near family. His positivity, sense of humor, and empathy for all people made him a joy to befriend. Born in Minneapolis in 1939, Dave grew up spending summers on his uncle’s farm outside New Ulm, Minnesota. He served in the Marine Corp Reserves while completing a business degree at the University of Minnesota, then worked in the early days of computer programing for Sperry Rand Univac, before joining the corporate sales world. Always an adventurer, he left behind the suit and tie to drive OTR 18-wheelers until retirement. Those later skills were applied to his seasonal job driving the shuttle bus for Grand Targhee Resort the last 6 years. He loved chatting with all the skiers/snowboarders riding his bus, claiming they were the happiest clients he ever worked with! We will miss his laughter, wisdom and homemade dinners, and are so grateful to be apart of his life. May God bless Dave lovingly and hold him always in our hearts. Survived by his son Scott Heinen and grand-daughter Isabella Heinen (Victor, ID), sisters Jackie Lindstrom (MN) and Joyce Knox (TX) and Gail Quann (Penn), nephew John Lindstrom and niece Jan Lindstrom (MN) and their children/grand-children, and many friends. Preceded in death by his dear friend and brother-in-law Jack Lindstrom. If you wish to honor Dave in memorial, please consider a donation to the Teton Valley Animal Shelter in his name, thank you. A Celebration of Dave’s life will be held 5pm Friday, September 10 in Fox Creek Canyon (2044 E5000S.) All are welcome to join us for beverages and a light meal. David Bruce Heinen 01/05/1939 - 07/02/2021

More from this section