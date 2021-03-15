Darwin Ray Josephson, 67, of Chesterfield, Idaho, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 13, 2021.
He was born March 16, 1953 in Driggs, Idaho to Morris and June Bates Josephson. He was raised on a dairy farm in Bates, Idaho. He loved sports and was a natural athlete. He spent many hours in the outdoors working on the farm, hunting, riding horses and snowmobiling. He attended school in Driggs and graduated from Teton High School. He continued his education at Ricks College on a wrestling scholarship. He served an LDS Mission in Raleigh, North Carolina. After returning from his mission he finished his schooling at Ricks and graduated. While attending Ricks College he met Marianne Whitaker, his eternal sweetheart.
Darwin and Marianne married on January 31, 1975, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in Rexburg as they finished out the school year, before moving back to Bates, Idaho. They bought a farm and moved to Tetonia in 1984, where they grew crops and kids (6 to be exact).
Darwin was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many church callings. Two of his most impactful callings were Scout Master and Bishop.
He was very active and involved in Soil Conservation. He attended many conventions in Idaho and nationwide. He met many wonderful farmers and made lifelong friends.
Darwin loved his family more than anything. He always made sure his kids and wife knew how much he loved them. He also shared his love for the gospel and his testimony of Jesus Christ. Darwin was a great listener and would help anyone in need no matter what. Darwin always loved to take the scenic route when going anywhere especially Sunday drives.
Darwin is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marianne, and six children, Tracy (LaVonne) Josephson, Amanda (John) Bevan, Marci Josephson, Brenda (Daniel) Barnes, Don (Susie) Josephson, Sara (Chris) Smith, siblings Connie Soderstrom, Arva (Forrest) Shaw, Theron (Ceytru) Josephson and 14 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and June Josephson and his loving sister Verna and brother-in-law Garry Lerwill.
A viewing will be held Friday March 19, 2021 at 10:30-11:45 am with the funeral services following at noon at the Chesterfield LDS Church, 1001 East Stalker Road, Chesterfield, Idaho. There will be an additional viewing, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Tetonia LDS Church in Tetonia, Idaho from noon to 1:00 pm. Followed by interment at the Bates Cemetery under the direction of the Sim’s Funeral Home in Soda Springs, Idaho.