T. Dale Marcum 93, of Victor, passed away on June 20, 2021. The funeral service will be on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Victor LDS Church at 10:00 am. A visitation will be on Sunday evening from 6-8 pm and again on Monday morning at 8:30 am prior to the funeral. The visitations will also be at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleymortuarydriggs.com.

More from this section