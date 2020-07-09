D.J. died on June 2nd of an apparent heart attack in his little house in Rocky Point, Sonora, Mexico. He was sixty-eight years old.
Although he has been away from Teton Valley for many years; he had lived here for nearly all his adult life. He moved here to ski the powder when he was seventeen. He stayed to, first, build houses and; then, cabinetry and furniture in his shop on the main street of Tetonia. Photos of his work appeared twice in Architectural Digest.
In Mexico, he enjoyed exploring the coast; studying the small creatures in the tide pools and along the shoreline. Just as he loved the mountains and taking a close look at the wildflowers and insects and, especially, the birds; he discovered a new sense of wonder in the desert and the ocean.
He is survived by his mother, Alice Freese of Lake Havasu, Arizona; his sister Kandi and brother-in-law Dan of Laramie, Wyoming and sister Sandra of Lava Hot Springs. His four nephews live in Colorado, Wyoming and Driggs.
We would like to invite you to join us on July 26th at 2:00 P.M. at the pavilion of the Main Street City Park in Victor to celebrate D.J.'s life. Bring whatever you require to feel safe and comfortable along with your favorite story about D.J. He enjoyed drinking a Bud with friends. Let's raise a "glass" and reminisce about one of the first Valley transplants. He'll be there with us in spirit.
