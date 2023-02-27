Creed Law

Creed Law October 11, 1929 - February 13, 2023 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father and grandfather, Creed Law on February 13, 2023 in St. George, UT where he was visiting for the winter, at the age of 93. One of the last of his generation often referred to as the "Greatest Generation," our father exemplified many of the qualities of this generation. He was a businessman, entrepreneur, builder, and jack of all trades. The silent type, Creed was an extremely hard-working man who also loved to work hard in his past times of horseback riding, hunting and fishing. Shooting his last elk at 90 years of age, is just one example of his mental and physical toughness. Born of goodly parents Velma Hone and Kenneth William Law in Springville, Utah on Oct. 11, 1929, Creed grew up in Pocatello, Idaho where he helped his parents with The Idaho Motel. It was working with his parents during the depression that he learned his work ethic.

A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Creed met and married Lois Carol Cole. They had seven children. Christine Law Jackson (John), Dennis Creed Law (Karey), Kenneth Robert Law, Carol Ann Sorensen (Doug), Kellie Kae Law (Mark Thissen), Shane Allen Law (Jennifer) and Michael Scott Law. Together they owned and operated many businesses in and around the Pocatello, ID area, including one of the first drive through restaurant chains called the Snac- Out. They also operated numerous pizza restaurants including the Outlaw Pizza which included cabins in Jackson Hole. Creed and Lois later divorced.

