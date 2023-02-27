Creed Law October 11, 1929 - February 13, 2023 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father and grandfather, Creed Law on February 13, 2023 in St. George, UT where he was visiting for the winter, at the age of 93. One of the last of his generation often referred to as the "Greatest Generation," our father exemplified many of the qualities of this generation. He was a businessman, entrepreneur, builder, and jack of all trades. The silent type, Creed was an extremely hard-working man who also loved to work hard in his past times of horseback riding, hunting and fishing. Shooting his last elk at 90 years of age, is just one example of his mental and physical toughness. Born of goodly parents Velma Hone and Kenneth William Law in Springville, Utah on Oct. 11, 1929, Creed grew up in Pocatello, Idaho where he helped his parents with The Idaho Motel. It was working with his parents during the depression that he learned his work ethic.
A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Creed met and married Lois Carol Cole. They had seven children. Christine Law Jackson (John), Dennis Creed Law (Karey), Kenneth Robert Law, Carol Ann Sorensen (Doug), Kellie Kae Law (Mark Thissen), Shane Allen Law (Jennifer) and Michael Scott Law. Together they owned and operated many businesses in and around the Pocatello, ID area, including one of the first drive through restaurant chains called the Snac- Out. They also operated numerous pizza restaurants including the Outlaw Pizza which included cabins in Jackson Hole. Creed and Lois later divorced.
In 1973, Creed was blessed with a second chance at love and married Alta Clarene Meadows. They were happily married for 49 years and made their home together in Jackson. Creed loved building things and together with Clarene, he had the opportunity to build and remodel many projects. As Clarene once said, "your dad built and moved buildings all over this town." They increased their lodging business from 1 to 6 motels. It was during these busy years that if you wanted to visit with our Dad, the best way to do it was to grab a hammer or a shovel and work right beside him. Dad taught many a grandchild, nephew or family member how to lay tile, do carpentry work or finish cement. He could be a hard task master, but as one of his grandchildren learned when he crashed the work truck, Creed definitely understood the concept of mercy!
In his later years, Creed could often be found having a little snooze in the back room of the Antler Motel waiting for the "big" boss, Clarene to tell him what needed to happen next. Clarene and Creed both dearly wanted to die working! However, for our father this was not to be, due to a stroke he suffered a little over a year before his death. The stroke left him without the use of one side of his body and as you can imagine, for someone whose value system was work; it was a hard blow. However, our father dealt with it, with grace and acceptance. As all Creed's children had the opportunity to serve him, it was a beautiful time for the sharing of stories, love and testimony.
Creed was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Clarene, his parents and all his siblings: William Kenneth Law (died in infancy), Owen Hone Law (Tyla Ann Hayes), Della Rae Schader (Robert Charles Schader), Blaine Hone Law (twin of Bliss, died in infancy), Bliss William Law (May Elaine Smith) and Connie Hone (Keith Hone). Creed is survived by all 7 of his children, 3 step children, Teresa Lin Meadows (Wolf Sohlich), Charisse Meadows Haws (Kurt), Steven Riley Meadows (Wendy), 26 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. A favorite activity of Creed's was to daily run through the names of all his posterity! This was not a small undertaking!
There will be a viewing on March 9, 2023 at Jackson 1st Ward, 420 E. Broadway Ave., from 6:00-8:00 pm and March 10th at 10:00-11:30 am. Funeral Services will be held at Noon on March 10, 2023. Internment will follow the services at the Aspen Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.