We have lost our beloved Count Webb on Wednesday June 17, 2020 after he succumbed to a long respiratory illness.
Born in Fort Worth, TX, he lived in Taos, NM, working as a jeweler, carpenter, and a general contractor. He moved with his family to Victor in 1999 where he owned and operated Phoenix Video and later Wrap and Roll Restaurant.
He is survived by wife, Beverly Charette, son Sam Charette (Alicia Parsons), son, James Webb (Dana Rowe), granddaughter (Elizebeth Webb), and brother, William Brooke Webb, (Grace Byrd).
A gathering of remembrance will be held at their home at 3510 S 500 W, Victor, Sunday, June 28, 2020 from noon until 5 p.m. We understand if anyone is unable to attend due to the current conditions. Flowers are welcome.
“To laugh often and love much; to win the respect of intelligent persons and the affection of children; to earn the approbation of honest citizens and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to give of one’s self; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; to have played and laughed with enthusiasm and sung with exultation; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived--this is to have succeeded.” Ralph Waldo Emerson
