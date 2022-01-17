It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Coral Lyn Koch, 26 of Driggs, Idaho, in her home on the 15th of January 2022.
Coral was born at Teton Valley Hospital, in Driggs, Idaho on January 30th, 1995.
Coral grew up in Teton Valley loving the outdoors. She went to Alta Elementary School, Teton Middle School, and Teton High School. In the winter she enjoyed downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling. In the summer she enjoyed overnight backpacking trips, hiking, dirt biking, gardening, floating the river, wake surfing and snorkeling. After high school, she explored living in the Virgin Islands. She loved to travel and had recently taken a trip to Hawaii. She found peace being in water.
Coral worked as a receptionist at Salon Blaq in Driggs, Idaho. She loved her boss, co-workers and clients that came into the salon. She took her job very seriously. She was a dedicated worker who everyone could rely on.
Coral brought life to wherever she went. She was always the "life of the party". She enjoyed getting out and doing things. She loved her friends, family, and animals, although the one who stole her entire heart and soul was her 6-year-old son Liam Danger Hayes. She loved him more then life itself. She was a wonderful mother. They enjoyed playing Legos, riding bikes, riding dirt bikes, reading books, hiking, wrestling, throwing rocks, and baking cookies together.
Coral is survived by her son Liam Danger Hayes, mother Jody (Jimmy) Harmelin, sister Sierra (Jacob) Thomas, brother Dillon Denny (Brittani Turley), brother Cameron Koch (Kaija Graves), uncles Richard (Teressa) Jenkins, Tom (Donna) Jenkins, aunt Brenda (Dan) Fiedler, nieces Bridget Hibbert and Averi Burgess, nephews Blake Hibbert and Axel Denny, cousins Michael Jenkins, Geoff Jenkins, Jacob Jenkins, Cody Jenkins, and Lucas Jenkins.
The family wishes to thank Tyson Clemons at Grand Teton Funeral Home and Crematory, Teton County Sheriff's Office, and Teton County Fire Protection District, for their response and support and all the kindness and love felt from friends and family in the community.
Coral will be missed by all that knew her. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, January 22nd, 2022 at the West Side Yard in Victor, Idaho between 5 and 8 pm. All are welcome to share their love and memories. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Liam Danger Hayes's account at Key Bank in Driggs.