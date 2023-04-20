Colonel Garth H. Holmes, age 86, a 38 year resident of Olympia, WA, died of congestive heart failure on March 18, 2023 at his home.
Garth was born on November 14, 1936 to Harold Holmes and Muriel (Berger) Holmes in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was a graduate of Teton Valley High School in Driggs, Idaho and attended several colleges, receiving his BS in Pharmacy from Idaho State College and his MA from Boston University.
He married Dianne Williams on April 5, 1958 in Elko, Nevada. Dianne preceded him in death on March 6, 2001.
Garth worked as a pharmacy consultant for the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services until his retirement in 1999. He also retired from the United States Army, having served tours in Germany, Vietnam, Korea and Persian Gulf.
He loved working in his yard, reading, writing books, and spending time with the various organizations he was associated with. Family was also important to him.
He had great fulfillment and joy in being a Lions Club member and in his association with the boy scouts of America. He was proud to be an Eagle Scout.
Garth was associated with the 50th General Hospital association and was past president of the South Sound Pharmacists Association.
Surviving Garth are his daughters, Zan (Robert) Johnston of Spokane, WA, Shannon (Brad) Stewart of Spokane, WA and his granddaughter Miranda R. Stewart.
No memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations may be made in his name to the Idaho State University College of Pharmacy, ISU. 970 S. 5th Avenue, Campus Box 8288 Pocatello, Idaho 83209-8288.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mills & Mills Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.millsandmillsfunerals.com for the Holmes family.
