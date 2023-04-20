Colonel Garth H. Holmes

Colonel Garth H. Holmes, age 86, a 38 year resident of Olympia, WA, died of congestive heart failure on March 18, 2023 at his home.

Garth was born on November 14, 1936 to Harold Holmes and Muriel (Berger) Holmes in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He was a graduate of Teton Valley High School in Driggs, Idaho and attended several colleges, receiving his BS in Pharmacy from Idaho State College and his MA from Boston University.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.