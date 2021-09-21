Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Charles Milton Conway, Jr., beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away on September 18, 2021.
Charles was born at St. Vincent's Hospital, Jacksonville, Florida on June 30, 1940 to Lucille Dunn Conway and Charles M. Conway. Youngest of two boys, he attended Ortega elementary and the Bolles School, class of 1958. While at Washington and Lee University, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and earned a law degree thereafter at Washington and Lee Law School.
In 1961, Charles married Ann Corbin becoming parents of Charles M. Conway, III and M. Corbin Conway Moore. After Ann's death, he married Angela Jones Arnett of Jacksonville and Washington, D.C.
In 1964, he began his first career at Aetna Steel Company of Jacksonville. Later in life, he used his legal background and business experience to buy, operate and sell several enterprises. He served many non-profit organizations including Big Brothers of Northeast, Florida, the Riverside YMCA, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, Riverside Presbyterian church, Florida Yacht Club, Young President's Organization, Florida Chapter and Red Cross of Northeast Florida.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ann and his brother, Raymond.
He is survived by his second wife, Angie; his son, Charles III and daughter Corbin and four wonderful grandchildren, Charles M. Conway IV, Lucy Conway, Edgar and Walter Moore and great granddaughter, Eviline.
A memorial celebration of his life will be held at St, Peter's Church, 801 Atlantic Avenue, Fernandina Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Community Hospice and Palliative Care.
