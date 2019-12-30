Celeste Marie Dietrich, 48 of Tetonia, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Monday, December 16, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Celeste was born on September 23, 1971, in Sacramento, CA. She had a beautiful smile and was best known for her sweet and caring personality. Celeste was very active in Our Redeemer Church in Driggs. She was an accomplished Kumihimo beading artist, and sold her beautiful jewelry at the Driggs Farmer’s Market and the Jackson Hole Holiday Gift show. She especially loved making custom jewelry for family and friends.
Celeste is survived by her mother and step-father, Renee and Steven Dietrich of Tetonia, her aunt and Uncle, Tracy and Richard Lamb of Pleasanton CA. Celeste was proceeded in death by her maternal grandparents, Loman and Eloise Fry of Sacramento, CA.
A celebration of life will be held when the snow melts. Celeste loved warm weather!
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.